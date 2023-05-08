UrduPoint.com

AJK Police, FIA Decide To Devise Strategy Paper On Counter Money Laundering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2023 | 10:06 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) : A two-day long capacity-building workshop of AJK police officers and FIA unanimously decided to ink a comprehensive strategy paper on counter money laundering and counter-terror financing domains.

Finding out ways onwards and means to enhance cooperation to deal with Cryptocurrency and other financial scams in the most effective manners, authoritative police sources said.

The integrated and comprehensive workshop was hosted act the Central Police Office (CPO) in AJK State Metropolis Muzaffarabad with the assistance of the Islamabad-based Anti-money laundering directorate Islamabad of FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) for the orientation and training of AJK police officers in fields of Anti-money laundering.

Counter-terror financing. Cryptocurrency and financial crimes especially those related to cyberspace domains, the Project Coordinator SSP CPO AJK Police Kamran Ali later told APP on Monday.

Inspector General Police AJK Dr Amir Ahmed Sheikh thanked all participants especially the team of FIA for the successful conduct of this workshop.

The AJK police chief, on this occasion directed to form a high-level committee to formulate a strategy paper.

The conference emerged very fruitful where a high-level team of FIA including SSP Ms Sumaira Azam Additional Director FIA delivered comprehensive lectures comprising high professional skills and intellect as it's advent of a new era in cooperation between both the institutions.

