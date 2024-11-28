Open Menu

AJ&K Police Launches PITB-developed Crime Mapping System

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

AJ&K police launches PITB-developed crime mapping system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) Police have soft-launched the Crime Mapping System, an advanced technological solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).

This initiative, part of the Crime Analytics and Smart Policing Pakistan Project, aims to enhance law enforcement capabilities through innovative ICT tools. The launch event, presided over by Muzaffarabad SSP Kamran Ali, was also virtually attended by senior police officials from all 10 districts of AJ&K, says a press release issued here on Thursday.

During the ceremony, PITB representatives from IT-Operations Wing, including Joint Director Rai Rashid, Senior Software Engineer Mamoon Sharif, and Program Manager Technical Abdul Waheed, delivered a detailed presentation. They provided an overview of the system's features, showcasing how it enables real-time tracking and analysis of crime data.

The system is designed to capture crime patterns and footprints effectively, empowering law enforcement agencies to make informed decisions and implement targeted strategies.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “We have equipped the AJ&K Police with modern IT-based solutions to prevent crimes, and utilizing this technology will aid in devising effective strategies to combat criminal activities.”

On behalf of AJ&K Police IG, Muzaffarabad SSP acknowledged PITB's vital contribution to modernizing policing methods. PITB team members were also presented with shields as a token of appreciation for their commitment to advancing the technological capabilities of the AJ&K Police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Technology Punjab Rashid Jammu Muzaffarabad Criminals Event All From

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

2 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
 Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

3 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

5 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

6 hours ago
 PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan