AJ&K Police Launches PITB-developed Crime Mapping System
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) Police have soft-launched the Crime Mapping System, an advanced technological solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB).
This initiative, part of the Crime Analytics and Smart Policing Pakistan Project, aims to enhance law enforcement capabilities through innovative ICT tools. The launch event, presided over by Muzaffarabad SSP Kamran Ali, was also virtually attended by senior police officials from all 10 districts of AJ&K, says a press release issued here on Thursday.
During the ceremony, PITB representatives from IT-Operations Wing, including Joint Director Rai Rashid, Senior Software Engineer Mamoon Sharif, and Program Manager Technical Abdul Waheed, delivered a detailed presentation. They provided an overview of the system's features, showcasing how it enables real-time tracking and analysis of crime data.
The system is designed to capture crime patterns and footprints effectively, empowering law enforcement agencies to make informed decisions and implement targeted strategies.
In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “We have equipped the AJ&K Police with modern IT-based solutions to prevent crimes, and utilizing this technology will aid in devising effective strategies to combat criminal activities.”
On behalf of AJ&K Police IG, Muzaffarabad SSP acknowledged PITB's vital contribution to modernizing policing methods. PITB team members were also presented with shields as a token of appreciation for their commitment to advancing the technological capabilities of the AJ&K Police.
