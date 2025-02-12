AJK Police officer remembered on Martyrdom anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 12th Feb, 2025) The 49th martyrdom anniversary of AJK former DIG, Mohammad Yasin Khan has been observed with due solemnity and reverence in simple but impressive manner.

Muhammad Yasin Khan, having the distinguished career being a seasoned and most intelligent police officer of AJK Police Service, lost his life during performing his official duties at the age of 43 - in a fatal road accident at Rawat, on way back to Mirpur from Rawalpindi after attending an official meeting at Poonch House, (then Rawalpindi-based Camp Office of the AJK government) on February 11, 1976.

The speakers paid tributes to the departed legendary officer who attained the distinctions through successful investigations into various cases of local, national and international repute because of his exceptional and full command on the professional intellect, of the chief investigating officer.

