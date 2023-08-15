Open Menu

AJK Police Officer SSP Irfan Salim Conferred Pakistan Civil Award � 2023

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Cabinet Division of the Government of Pakistan on Monday announced the conferment of Pakistan Civil Awards � 14th August 2023, it was officially said.

"On the occasion of Independent Day, 14th August 2023, the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan has been pleased to confer Pakistan Civil Awards on citizens of Pakistan as well as Foreign Nationals for showing excellence and courage in their respective fields as per list-A and for martyrs of COVID-19 as per list-B, says an official press statement.

"Investiture for these awards will take place on Pakistan Day 23rd March 2024", it added.

Seasoned AJK Police Officer Raja Irfan Salim, incumbent Senior Superintendent of Police Mirpur, is amongst those personalities representing different fields hailing from across the country, conferred the award in 'Public Service Category', in acknowledgement of the demonstration of his high professional skills, talent and abilities during his last over 30 years of service in AJK Police.

It may be added that SSP Raja Irfan Salim is reportedly the only officer of AJK police who has been chosen for the first time, from Azad Jammu Kashmir for the conferment of the Pakistan Civil Award on the eve of the Independent Day of Pakistan for showing excellence an act of courage during the course of his professional duties through the best of his abilities and skills.

