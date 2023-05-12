AJK police to have its e-magazine on professional skills, services to masses on latest lines

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :Under the spirit to highlight the initiatives of AJK police for services delivery harmonious to the need of the modern age besides the welfare of constabulary along with the focus on the perspective of general public towards police.

This was disclosed in a detailed meeting of Editorial board of AJK Police E-Magazine held at Central Police Office (CPO) in the State capital city of Muzaffarabad on Friday with SSP, Project Incharge Kamran Ali in the chair.

Later, SSP Kamran Ali told APP that the meeting, held on special directives of Inspector General of Police AJK Amir Ahmed Sheikh, discussed and reviewed the draft devised for finalization of the first edition of AJK police E-Magazine, scheduled to be appeared on 1st of June this year.

"It will be first of its own kind of publication, the official organ of AJK police to highlight the due services and achievements of the force to the masses in Azad Jammu Kashmir", Kamran Ali said.

"The e-magazine project also involves an area of focusing in the digitalization in AJK Police besides highlighting the education purpose through editorials, write-ups including features for public awareness", the project incharge added while responding to a question.

AHR.