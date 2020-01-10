AJK political leadership decides to hold broad-based APC of national political leadership to discuss latest IOJK situation

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) : Jan 09 (APP):The political leadership of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has decided to convene All Parties Conference (APC) comprising top political leadership of Pakistan to review the latest situation of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) following Indian 5th August unilateral and illegal act of abrogating the special status of disputed territory.

The APC would thoroughly review the situation arising out after the abrogation of special status of IOJK and decide the future course of action in this regard.

AJK government along-with all political parties of the state would host the conference.

In this connection, Pakistan Peoples' Party State Chapter President Chaudhary Latif Akbar, Former PPP Ministers Mian Abdul Waheed and Sardar Javed Ayoub called on AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Thursday and discussed with him the strategy and other issues of mutual interest.

It was decided in the meeting held late Thursday that a high level committee would be constituted to contact the top leadership of the political parties of Pakistan on the most important issue of the Kashmir and to form a joint strategy on the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

The meeting further decided that heads of different political parties of the state would meet on 12 (Sunday) of this month in Islamabad to discuss the arrangements of the APC.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan appreciated the unanimity among the political parties of the state on Kashmir and termed it a dire need of the time.

He said state government is agreed with the recommendations of the PPP's call for the APC and would play its due role in the implementations of the proposed recommendations of the conference.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan added that deteriorating situation in the IOJK demands complete unity among the leadership of the state keeping aside the political differences and adopting a unanimous stance over the Kashmir.

"We need to show serious attitude in this regard" Haider further said.

Meanwhile, in a statement Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan highlighted the development process and institutional reforms being carried out under his premiership.

He said PML-N government in short three year's time made the state economically autonomous in addition to the indiscriminate distribution of development funds.

Farooq Haider said regularization of the services of 619 policemen, 3374 LHVs were only possible due to the 13th Amendment. "AJK government generated two billion rupees revenue by maintaining effective financial discipline", he added.

The Prime Minister said that all inter-districts roads have been up-graded or being upgraded while revolutionary measures have been taken to upgrade the existing infrastructure of the state.

Earlier, the Prime Minister called on PML-N Parliamentary leader in Senate Raja Zaffar ul Haq in Islamabad and discussed with him the latest situation of IOJK and other matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq said that Pakistani nation would continue to extend its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris struggling for their inalienable right to self determination.

He lauded Prime Minister Farooq Haider for effectively highlighting the Kashmir issue in its true perspective at international fora and also appreciated him for his development programs in the liberated territory.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Farooq Haider also discussed the details of the upcoming APC with the senator Raja Zaffar ul Haq.