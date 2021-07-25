AJK polling process continues with fair, transparent manner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process, which started on Sunday at 8 am, was progressing overall in a smooth, fair and transparent manner, said a district presiding officer Bagh AJK Farooq Mehmood.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said the Election Commission has provided them all facilities and they were free to visit any polling station of their own choice to observe the ongoing polling process which continued smoothly.

He also lauded people for actively participating in the voting process and said he personally visiting various polling stations to ensure that every vote was casted and counted.

He lauded the efforts of security forces and election commission who has fulfilled its responsibility of holding elections in a fair and transparent manner and voter turnout was good.

He further said that qualified and trained polling staff had been deputed to conduct the polling in an orderly manner.

The election process is reaching its final stage and the commission had made sincere efforts to take appropriate and comprehensive measures to ensure fairness in the polls, he added.