AJK polls held in free, fair, transparent manner: AJK CEC

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) : Jul 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner, Justice (Retired) Abdul Rasheed Sulehria has said that election commission made comprehensive arrangements for holding free, fair and transparent election in AJK.

Talking to journalists after visiting polling stations in various parts of AJK including Bhimbher Mirpur and Kotli on Sunday, he said the polling continued in a peaceful atmosphere and the voters participated in the polls process vigorously.

He said after completion of the election process, the presiding officers will announce the result on the spot and the copy of the election result will be provided to the polling agents.

Justice Salariya asked the people to participate in the election using their right of vote to fulfill their national obligation.

He said the election process will continue till stipulated 5.00 pm and lauded the role of the media encouraging peaceful completion of the election process.

The members of the election commission Raja Farooq Niaz and Farhat Ali Mir and Director General Information Raja Azhar Iqbal were also present on the occasion.