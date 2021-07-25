UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Polls: Voting Process Completes At Faisalabad Polling Stations

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

AJK polls: Voting process completes at Faisalabad polling stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process completed peacefully at six polling stations, set up in the district in connection with the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) general elections-2021, here on Sunday.

The polling continued peacefully the whole day at all the six polling stations and no report of violence was received from any polling station.

The AJK people living in Faisalabad district cast their vote at the polling stations.

Six polling stations were set up in the district to facilitate a total of 251 voters including 128 male and 123 females for two electoral Constituencies -- LA.XXXIV Jammu-1 and LA.XLII Kashmir Valley-III.

The polling stations were established at Government Technical High school D-Ground, AV Modern High School D-Ground, Government High School No 1 Tandlianwala, Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra, Government Islamia High School Jaranwala and Government High School No 2 Sammundri.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Vote Jammu Male Jaranwala Tandlianwala Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

2 PTI workers dead in Kotli during polling in AJK' ..

18 minutes ago

Medical Tourism to benefit Afghans in healthcare s ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines businesses for failure to regi ..

25 minutes ago

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

55 minutes ago

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

1 hour ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.