AJK polls: Voting process completes at Faisalabad polling stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The polling process completed peacefully at six polling stations, set up in the district in connection with the Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) general elections-2021, here on Sunday.

The polling continued peacefully the whole day at all the six polling stations and no report of violence was received from any polling station.

The AJK people living in Faisalabad district cast their vote at the polling stations.

Six polling stations were set up in the district to facilitate a total of 251 voters including 128 male and 123 females for two electoral Constituencies -- LA.XXXIV Jammu-1 and LA.XLII Kashmir Valley-III.

The polling stations were established at Government Technical High school D-Ground, AV Modern High School D-Ground, Government High School No 1 Tandlianwala, Government Higher Secondary School Chak Jhumra, Government Islamia High School Jaranwala and Government High School No 2 Sammundri.