AJK Premier announces to establish special funds for orphan and destitute families

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday announced to establish special funds for orphan and destitute families in Azad Kashmir and deduction would be made from the salaries of cabinet and from grade-1 government employees to help the needy people.

He announced this while addressing cabinet meeting held under his chair here.

He said the little deduction would be made from the salaries of low scale employees Rs.50 to Rs100 to put their share in helping the downtrodden and needy families of the state.

The prime minister was of the view that financial sponsorship of poor, orphan, widows and other needy people of the society was the prime responsibility of the state and our government would take this responsibility and special funding would be arranged in that regard to fulfill this vacuum and to ensure the permanent help of the destitute and needy families.

PM Haider said that a certain amount would be transferred into the accounts of needy families at 25th of every month and he directed the Secretary Law Irshad Qurashi to draft a comprehensive work plan in that regard.

He said the orphans would be financially facilitated up to age of 21 and criterion would also be made for other needy families to facilitate and empowering them.

The cabinet on the occasion decided to impose complete ban on all kinds of social functions and ensure strict implementation on SOPs regarding coronavirus and to register the case against violators whereas, carefulness would ensured during the month of Ramdhan by following the SOPs.

The cabinet also fully authorized the district administration and police to take stern action on violation of SOPs irrespectively.

The cabinet also approved the Waqaf properties amendment ordinance, Cooperative society for FATF, the amendment in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Welfare Fund and Group insurance Act and approval of the seized properties of banned organizations and providing resources to Welfare institutions and their management besides, the cabinet constituted a committee regarding Arbitration Act headed by Minister for Health Dr.Najeeb Naqi which will present its report within week in this context.

The cabinet also farmed different committees to take up the issue and appraise accordingly.