AJK Premier Calls For Notice Of Indian Aggression In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

AJK premier calls for notice of Indian aggression in IIOJK

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that unique sacrifices offered by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their right to self determination would not go waste and the people of Azad Kashmir were the trustee of these sacrifices.

Addressing a worker convention of District Muzaffarabad here Monday, he said India was bent upon to change the demography of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and was engaged to give permanent residential rights to the BJP extremists to fulfill their nefarious designs.

He said that the people of IIOJK have been offering unprecedented sacrifices.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to crush the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of occupied Kashmir for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The Prime Minister enumerated the revolutionary steps taken so for by the government in Azad Kashmir for the socio economic uplift of the people.

He said the dignity and respect of the state was restored with the constitutional amendment, financial discipline was maintained and revenue of the state was generated to project maximum funds to accelerate the tempo of developmental activities in the state.

He said law is being introduced shortly to offer jobs through merit.

