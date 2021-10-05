AJK premier commends rile of IK for projecting Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday highly commended the role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on Tuesday highly commended the role of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for effectively projecting the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

He said, the people of Kashmir are struggling for the achievement of their fundamental right to self determination at international level.

In a statement on the birth day of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan the Azad Kashmir Prime Minister said Imran Khan is a dedicated and honest leader and under his dynamic leadership the dream of the socio economic uplift of the People of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will be realized.

He expressed the hope that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan the Kashmiri people will get their long awaited right to self determination.

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi and Minister Information Sardar Faheem Akhtar Rabbani also celebrated the birthday of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.