AJK Premier condoles to JI Chief and deceased family of senior vice President of Islamabad Press Club:

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan has expressed his great shock over the sad demise, the mother of Ameer Jamaat Islami Pakistan Sirajul Haque and sudden death of the senior vice president of Islamabad Press club attached with Jeo news Arshad Waheed Chaudhry.

While condoling with the both families, he prayed the almighty Allah to grant courage to deceased families to bear the irreparable loss of their dear ones and bestow the departed soul the highest place in Jannah.