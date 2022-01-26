AJK premier lays foundation stone of various development projects

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday laid the foundation stone of electricity and water development projects amounting to Rs 1.15 billion in Tehsil Sahansa

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday laid the foundation stone of electricity and water development projects amounting to Rs 1.15 billion in Tehsil Sahansa .

Minister for Revenue Chaudhry Akhlaq Ahmed, Minister for Higher education Zafar Iqbal Malik, Minister for Electricity Chaudhry Arshad, Minister for works Azhar Sadiq, and high ranking government officials were also present on the occasion.

During his visit to Kotli on Wednesday, the AJK Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of a water supply scheme amounting to Rs 502.6 million.

He also laid the foundation stone of 132 KV Grid Station and 132 KV Transmission Line project to further improve the power transmission system. The project will cost Rs 645.54 million and the project will be completed in three years.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that these projects would be completed prior to stipulated time.

He said that the water supply scheme would be completed in a record time of two years instead of three and the grid station in one and a half years instead of three years.

He said Azad Kashmir has been put on the path of practical development and the government will launch more public welfare oriented projects with the help of the Federal government.

He said according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan Azad Kashmir will be made a developed and welfare oriented region.

Meanwhile addressing a public meeting at Sahansa, the Prime Minister said that the people voted for the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

He said that the schedule of the election of the local bodies will be announced by the Election Commission and the government will facilitate the election commission for holding local bodies elections.

Referring to the observance of black day on the Indian Republic Day, the Prime Minister said, we are sending a message by observing Black Day to the international community that the promises made with Kashmiris have not been fulfilled yet.

He urged the international community to fulfill its commitment made with the Kashmiri people and grant them their internationally recognized right to self determination.

He paid rich tributes to the people of occupied Kashmir for their determination against the brute Indian forces and assured that the long night of terror and repressions would soon end and the Kashmiri people will ultimately get their internationally recognized right to self determination.