AJK Prepares To Celebrate Defense Day With Renewed Pledge

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2025 | 06:40 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to celebrate the Defense Day of Pakistan on September 6 with traditional zeal and fervor, along with a renewed pledge to stand strong against any aggression. The historic day marks the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces who repelled India's unprovoked attack on September 5-6, 1965. This year, the celebrations will be marked with special prayers, rallies, and ceremonies across AJK, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur Saturday.

According to the details, commemorative programs are being organized across AJK under the auspices of various social, political, and government organizations to highlight the importance of the day and reiterate the Kashmirs' firm resolve to support Pakistan. The ceremonies will be held at all ten district headquarters, where speakers will pay rich tributes to the brave armed forces of Pakistan and ghazis who defended the motherland against Indian aggression.

In Mirpur, a major ceremony will be arranged under the auspices of the local civil society, with the coordination of local government functionaries. The Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK will also host a special Defense Day ceremony to reiterate full solidarity with the people and valiant forces of Pakistan. The events will feature special prayers, rallies, and speeches, highlighting the significance of the day and the Kashmirs' unwavering support for Pakistan.

People from various parts of AJK will visit the mausoleums of the martyrs of the 1965 war and offer fateha, paying glorious tributes to those who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country's geographical and ideological frontiers.

