AJK Prepares To Celebrate Pakistan's Defence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day on September 6 with great enthusiasm here on tomorrow (Friday).

According to official sources, the day will be marked by a renewed commitment to stand united with the country's armed forces and protect the nation's borders against all threats.

This day holds historical significance as it marks the anniversary of the 1965 war when Indian forces attempted to infiltrate Pakistan under the cover of darkness. The Pakistani military and nation successfully repelled this attack.

In AJK, the day will begin with special prayers for the stability, defense and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement and economic development in the region.

Fateha and Quran Khawani will be held in honour of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the war.

Ceremonies will take place across all ten district headquarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Bagh although they will be conducted with simplicity in light of recent flood damage in the country.

Speakers at these events will pay tribute to the bravery of Pakistan's armed forces.

In Mirpur, special ceremonies and rallies will be organized to express solidarity with the nation and the armed forces.

Various social and political organizations will host these events and attendees will visit the mausoleums of martyrs to offer prayers and lay wreaths.

AJK tv and local radio stations will broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of Defence Day and honour the sacrifices made by Pakistan's military.

