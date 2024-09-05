AJK Prepares To Celebrate Pakistan's Defence Day
Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 12:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is all set to commemorate Pakistan's Defence Day on September 6 with great enthusiasm here on tomorrow (Friday).
According to official sources, the day will be marked by a renewed commitment to stand united with the country's armed forces and protect the nation's borders against all threats.
This day holds historical significance as it marks the anniversary of the 1965 war when Indian forces attempted to infiltrate Pakistan under the cover of darkness. The Pakistani military and nation successfully repelled this attack.
In AJK, the day will begin with special prayers for the stability, defense and prosperity of Pakistan as well as for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement and economic development in the region.
Fateha and Quran Khawani will be held in honour of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the war.
Ceremonies will take place across all ten district headquarters including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Bagh although they will be conducted with simplicity in light of recent flood damage in the country.
Speakers at these events will pay tribute to the bravery of Pakistan's armed forces.
In Mirpur, special ceremonies and rallies will be organized to express solidarity with the nation and the armed forces.
Various social and political organizations will host these events and attendees will visit the mausoleums of martyrs to offer prayers and lay wreaths.
AJK tv and local radio stations will broadcast special programs to highlight the significance of Defence Day and honour the sacrifices made by Pakistan's military.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2024
PCB Regional Inter-District senior tournament to commence on Thursday
National CERT, NIC Pakistan forge strategic partnership to strengthen cybersecur ..
SC witnesses 60,508 pending cases
AJK PM praises federal government for extending cooperation
Pakistani experts learn Chinese kiwifruit technology in Sichuan
Polio campaign to be started from September 9 in Shaheed Benazirabad
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
Aurangzeb discusses ‘expanding investment opportunities’ with Standard Chart ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OEC offering paid internship to fresh graduates and postgraduates3 minutes ago
-
AJK Anti-Corruption Force gets new weapons to fight corruption3 minutes ago
-
KP Govt notifies appointments of DGs, MDs, Secretaries3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Women' s Protection Authority to launch 3 cutting-edge VAWCs centres soon: Chairperson23 minutes ago
-
Young man found dead in house52 minutes ago
-
Two labourers electrocuted53 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah appeals for unity to address citizen grievances1 hour ago
-
Dr. Qidwai sounds alarm on long-term consequences of screen addiction1 hour ago
-
Mushaal Hussein Mullick urges global action against India's rights abuses2 hours ago
-
14th Pak-Egypt Military Cooperation Committee meeting held in Rawalpindi11 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding polio campaign12 hours ago
-
Hyderabad city needs new sewerage design : Commissioner12 hours ago