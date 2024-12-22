AJK prepares to commemorate 17th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) is gearing up to observe the 17th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto on December 27 with due solemnity and reverence.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) AJK Chapter has begun preparations to honor the martyred leader, who was also the daughter of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Special congregations will be held across AJK, where speakers will pay tributes to Benazir Bhutto for her meritorious services to the nation.

Activists of the PPP, Peoples Youth Organization (PYO), and People Students Federation (PSF) will participate in a marathon congregation at Garhi Khuda Buksh to express solidarity with their leader.

According to the details, Quran Khawani will be held at major cities and towns across AJK, special gatherings of PPP workers and supporters will be managed at district and tehsil headquarters. Similarly, a two-minute silence will be observed in reverence to Benazir Bhutto and rich tributes will be paid to Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, with a renewal of the pledge to continue their mission.

Senior PPP leaders, including members of the AJK legislative assembly and council, will attend the special ceremonies.

