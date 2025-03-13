AJK President advises CS to ensure good governance in letter n spirit

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has directed the AJK Chief Secretary (CS) to make every possible effort to promote effective governance in the liberated territory and to channel all resources towards this goal, ensuring that the benefits of good governance are accessible to the general public.

According to AJK President office, Sultan Mahmood was talking to the AJK Chief Secretary Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Khushal Khan who called on home in the state metropolis on Thursday.

The Chief Secretary briefed the President in detail on this occasion about the ongoing development projects and other regional issues of the State.

The President also instructed the Chief Secretary to allocate land to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Azad Jammu Kashmir Branch for the purpose of construction of the PRCS AJK Chapter's building to assist the forum to perform more effectively, AJK President office said.

