AJK President Advises CS To Ensure Good Governance In Letter N Spirit
Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2025 | 07:20 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has directed the AJK Chief Secretary (CS) to make every possible effort to promote effective governance in the liberated territory and to channel all resources towards this goal, ensuring that the benefits of good governance are accessible to the general public.
According to AJK President office, Sultan Mahmood was talking to the AJK Chief Secretary Flight Lieutenant (Retd) Khushal Khan who called on home in the state metropolis on Thursday.
The Chief Secretary briefed the President in detail on this occasion about the ongoing development projects and other regional issues of the State.
The President also instructed the Chief Secretary to allocate land to Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Azad Jammu Kashmir Branch for the purpose of construction of the PRCS AJK Chapter's building to assist the forum to perform more effectively, AJK President office said.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi marks 10th anniversary of healthcare transformation
Dubai Health leads organ donation efforts in UAE
End of March final deadline to update tax records without administrative penalti ..
MoFA, MOI launch electronic integration for document attestation, criminal recor ..
RAK Properties reports record 40% revenue growth in 2024
Indian media spread fake propaganda against Bangladesh military
Baniyas leads as Mother of the Nation Jiu-Jitsu Cup gets underway in Abu Dhabi
IPS 2025 boosts Dubai's real estate investment appeal
Punjab Home Dept orders QR code-based online verification for arms licenses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President advises CS to ensure good governance in letter n spirit6 minutes ago
-
Sahiwal Coal-Fired Power Plant launch tree plantation initiative to combat environmental impact6 minutes ago
-
Ex-AJK PM's diplomatic passport case adjourned till April 1216 minutes ago
-
Two injured over land dispute16 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers offered of two railway employees martyred in Jafar Express incident16 minutes ago
-
District admin continues crackdown against profiteers16 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among children suffering from thalassemia in Quetta16 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler56 minutes ago
-
Sachal Sarmast's 204th annual Urs begins in Khairpur56 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal’s Rs10 bln suit: final arguments due March 1456 minutes ago
-
Panda Bonds: a gamechanger for fnancing Pakistan’s green energy shift56 minutes ago
-
Police conduct search operation in RA Bazar and Airport areas56 minutes ago