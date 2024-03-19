AJK President advocates industrialization to tackle unemployment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the pivotal role of industrialization in addressing unemployment during a meeting with a delegation of local industrialists and business members on Tuesday

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry emphasized the pivotal role of industrialization in addressing unemployment during a meeting with a delegation of local industrialists and business members on Tuesday.

Led by the President of Mirpur-AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Syed Sabir Hussain Shah, the delegation discussed investment prospects in the region.

Highlighting his past efforts to foster industrial growth during his tenure as Prime Minister, Chaudhry regretted the lack of subsequent support for investors.

He urged investors to consider Azad Kashmir for their ventures, assuring government backing.

Identifying unemployment as a pressing issue, Chaudhry stressed the need for a comprehensive business uplift plan to generate employment.

He underscored the importance of sustainable industrialization in bolstering the region's economy and achieving self-sufficiency.

Chaudhry pledged to prioritize addressing the problems faced by residents of Mirpur, including the establishment of a dry port and bridge projects.

The delegation emphasized the urgent need for infrastructure development and the revival of plot allotments by the Mirpur Development Authority.

APP/ahr/378