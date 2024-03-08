Open Menu

AJK President Aims To Propel Poonch University To Global Prominence

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2024 | 10:24 PM

AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence

Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday unveiled his vision to elevate the University of Poonch to the ranks of prestigious global institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Friday unveiled his vision to elevate the University of Poonch to the ranks of prestigious global institutions like Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard.

During the 26th Senate meeting of the state-run University of Poonch Rawalakot, AJK, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, who also serves as the Vice Chancellor of state-run universities in AJK, emphasized the pivotal role of education in societal development and growth.

Addressing the audience, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry underscored the indispensable link between education and the progress of society, reiterating that quality education is imperative for sustainable development. He further emphasized the need for universities to implement effective measures to enhance the quality of education, affirming his unwavering support and cooperation to facilitate improvements within the education system, particularly at the VC Poonch University.

During the meeting, detailed briefings on ongoing development projects and curricular activities were provided, with a specific focus on the construction progress of the Chhota Gala Campus of the University, a project valued at 3.60 billion rupees. President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry directed the administration of Jamia Poonch to expedite the construction work of the Chhota Gala Campus to ensure its timely completion.

This resolute commitment by President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry signifies a significant stride towards positioning the University of Poonch as a beacon of academic distinction, poised to make a substantial impact within the education landscape.

