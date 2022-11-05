UrduPoint.com

AJK President, AJK PM Pay Tributes To Martyrs Of Jammu On 75th Martyrdom Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 09:28 PM

AJK President, AJK PM pay tributes to martyrs of Jammu on 75th martyrdom anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan have paid glowing tributes to martyrs of Jammu on their 75th martyrdom anniversary.

In their separate messages, released on Saturday on the eve of Jammu martyrs' day, the duo, while highlighting the supreme sacrifices rendered by the Kashmiri people, said that the day was not far when Kashmiris' sacrifices would bear fruit and the Indian-occupied territory of Kashmir would be free from the Indian shackles of slavery.

In his message, the AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry said that more than seventy years have passed since Indian forces invaded Kashmir illegally.

The Indian forces deployed in the length and breadth of Kashmir had destroyed the peace by wreaking havoc in the region, he said.

Terming India as an aggressor, the AJK President said that despite the passage of seven decades India was not ready to grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination, which was against the various UN resolutions.

He said that November 6 (Martyrs' Day) reminds us of a day on which million of Kashmiris sacrificed their lives for the love of Pakistan.

He said that the massacre of the Muslims in Jammu was not a mere coincidence but a deep-rooted conspiracy aimed at making the goal of the creation of Pakistan impossible.

In a special message the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that the Indian army and the puppet administration in Occupied Kashmir were engaged in their efforts to suppress the voices of those who raised the slogan of freedom.

The AJK PM said that India cannot dampen the spirit of Kashmiris freedom by unleashing a reign of terror in the region.

Lauding the Kashmiris' sacrifices, the AJK PM further said, "The people of Kashmir are continuously making sacrifices to achieve their goal of freedom from India's illegal occupation." Paying rich tributes to Jammu Martyrs the AJK PM said, "We pay our respects to the martyrs of the freedom movement, we also pledge that we will keep burning the torch that these martyrs lit with their blood."Both the AJK President and PM urged the international community to help in stopping the atrocities on Kashmiris and force India to implement the UNSC resolutions to settle the lingering dispute peacefully, once and for all.

