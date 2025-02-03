Open Menu

AJK President And Ex-AJK Govt. Advisor Discuss The Current National And Regional Political Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 10:56 PM

AJK President and Ex-AJK Govt. Advisor discuss the current national and regional political situation

Former advisor to the AJK government, Sardar Tabarak, called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday, it was officially said

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Former advisor to the AJK government, Sardar Tabarak, called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday, it was officially said. 

Both the leaders discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation in the country, including AJK, the AJK President's office said late Monday.

