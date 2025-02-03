- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK President and Ex-AJK Govt. Advisor discuss the current national and regional political situation
AJK President And Ex-AJK Govt. Advisor Discuss The Current National And Regional Political Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2025 | 10:56 PM
Former advisor to the AJK government, Sardar Tabarak, called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Monday, it was officially said
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Former advisor to the AJK government, Sardar Tabarak, called on Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday, it was officially said.
Both the leaders discussed, in detail, the issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation in the country, including AJK, the AJK President's office said late Monday.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
UAE participates in 36th meeting of Arab Counter-Terrorism Experts Group
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive
Polio teams security beefed up
Over 90% of Gaza schools destroyed: UN expert
Israeli attacks in occupied West Bank undermining Gaza ceasefire: UNRWA
Arab League condemns Israeli measures against UNRWA
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus ..
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attends pre-budget session, apprecia ..
Pakistan's embassy in Egypt holds cricket tournament
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Dera visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive6 minutes ago
-
Polio teams security beefed up6 minutes ago
-
CDA, ADB collaborate on sustainable healthcare Green Data Centre, Intercity Bus Terminal10 minutes ago
-
Farzana Naek appointed Chairperson PRCS9 minutes ago
-
Nasim Ashraf's book "Ring Side" launched at IPRI15 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Taluka Hospital Sakrand9 minutes ago
-
DC, SSP Hyderabad inaugurates 7-day polio campaign9 minutes ago
-
Shah Latif Peoples, Shaheed Rani Bhitai Panel win Arts Council Election9 minutes ago
-
Constable martyred in Jamrud polio attack, honored at funeral9 minutes ago
-
PTI promotes culture of uncivilized language: Musadik4 minutes ago
-
AJK President and Ex-AJK Govt. Advisor discuss the current national and regional political situation4 minutes ago
-
India supporting defunct org. for disrupting peace in Balochistan: Khawaja Muhammad Asif4 minutes ago