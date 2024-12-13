AJK President And Opposition Leader Discuss HR Situation In IIOJK
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 06:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Opposition leader Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Khawaja Farooq Ahmed called on president Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry at his office on Friday.
During the meeting, they discussed in detail the issues of mutual concern and prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Voicing their concern over the simmering situation in the disputed territory, they agreed to further strengthen the ongoing freedom movement, highlighting the plight of Kashmiri people and exposing India's ugly face to the world.
Urging the international community, particularly the UN to take effective notice of Indian state state terrorism and its terrible consequence on the Kashmiri society, the president said that it was high time that the world body should discharge its moral and legal obligations to get the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir implemented.
