AJK President and PM emphasize to raise Kashmir issue globally

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq on Sunday emphasized their unwavering commitment to raising the Kashmir issue effectively on national and international platforms.

Both the leaders resolved this during a detailed and significant meeting held at the AJK Presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis, according to an official handout issued by the AJK government on Sunday.

Both the leaders, while reiterating their unwavering commitment to raising the Kashmir issue effectively on national and international platforms, reassured the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir that the residents of Azad Jammu Kashmir stand in solidarity with their struggle for freedom.

“Our efforts will continue until the oppressive occupation of Kashmir by India ends,” the leaders vowed, highlighting plans to mobilize all resources to draw global attention to the ongoing atrocities in the region.

The AJK President Sultan Mahmood urged the Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq to channel all efforts towards the development of Azad Kashmir.

In response, the AJK Prime Minister assured that initiatives for good governance and public welfare projects would be accelerated to benefit the common people.

The meeting also included discussions on the latest developments in Azad Jammu Kashmir and various matters of mutual interest. Both leaders reaffirmed their dedication to addressing key issues while working toward the progress and prosperity of the region.

Meanwhile, another meeting was held between Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Chief Justice of the AJK High Court, Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja, at the Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Sunday. During the meeting, the President and the Chief Justice discussed matters of mutual interest, along with other key issues concerning the region.

They emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to address challenges and ensure justice and governance in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378