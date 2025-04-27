AJK President And PM Holds A One On One Meeting
Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq held a detailed one-on-one meeting at president office Kashmir House here on Sunday.
During the meeting the duo discussed the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan occured aftermath of Phalgam terrorism incident in IOK.
Both the leaders discussed the issue in detail including the Indian allegations levelled against Pakistan besides, Indian heavy Military movement on the LOC and working boundary made in this context.
The leadership also discussed the prevailing tense political situation and its after effects in the region.
On this occasion, they took strong exception to war hysteria being created by Indian government and it's war mongering media under the pretext of Pahalgam incident.
Expressing the deep concern over the relentless suppression of political and human rights of the Kashmiri people, they discussed the issues like as the recent wave of youth arrests, nocturnal raids, illegal seizing the properties, and house to house search operations and demolition of the Houses by Indian occupation forces.
Calling these actions as blatant violations of basic human rights, and urged the international community to intervene and help to end this ongoing violence, bloodshed, harassment of Kashmiri people and creating war like situation in the region by India.
The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to exposing the atrocities against Kashmiris and pledged to raise the issue at every available forum.
They also expressed satisfaction over the ongoing efforts to promote good governance in Azad Kashmir.
Moreover,AJK President and PM agreed to accelerate the construction and development projects to usher in a new era of prosperity of the masses, ensuring that the benefits reach to the common people.
