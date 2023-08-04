AJK President and Saudi official inaugurate SFD funded UAJK campus

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :In a momentous event, the King Abdullah Campus of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) was inaugurated here on Friday.

The grand ceremony was graced by the presence of Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry and Dr. Saud Al-Shammari, Director General of the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), who jointly unveiled the state-of-the-art campus. The project, constructed with the financial assistance of Saudi Arabia, is estimated to have cost over ten billion rupees.

The opening ceremony witnessed a distinguished gathering that included high-ranking officials from the Saudi Arabian government, representatives from the Saudi Fund for Development, Saudi Arabia's Deputy Head of Mission in Islamabad, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, officials from the Economic Affairs Division of the Government of Pakistan, members of the Azad Kashmir Cabinet, members of the legislative assembly, secretaries, and various government officials.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry delivered an address, expressing his profound gratitude to the government of Saudi Arabia for their significant contribution towards the construction of the King Abdullah Campus.

He highlighted that the campus, named after the revered former Saudi ruler King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, symbolizes the enduring friendship and Islamic brotherhood between Saudi Arabia and the people of Kashmir.

The President praised King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz's remarkable contributions to the Muslim Ummah, particularly in the fields of education and healthcare.

Dr Saud Al-Shammari, in his speech, emphasized that the Saudi Fund for Development not only financed the King Abdullah Campus but also continues to support several ongoing education and health projects across Pakistan.

He expressed his hope that this collaborative effort would further strengthen the bond of friendship and Islamic brotherhood between Saudi Arabia and Azad Kashmir, setting the stage for even stronger ties with each passing generation.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, acknowledged the generous financial assistance of over 900 million rupees provided by the Saudi Fund for Development.

He praised the joint efforts of Pakistani government officials and officers who worked closely with the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir throughout the project.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, expressing his gratitude, thanked the high-level delegation from Saudi Arabia for their presence and significant contribution to the construction of the King Abdullah Campus.

He emphasized that the establishment of the campus not only addresses the issue of space and accommodation for over six thousand students but also opens new avenues for research and education in the region.

Dr Kaleem Abbasi also appreciated the continuous support of the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan in providing necessary facilities to the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The financial aid for the construction of the King Abdullah Campus was approved by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, following the devastating earthquake of 2005, which completely destroyed the main campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University.

Spanning a vast area of 1017 acres, the magnificent campus includes over twenty educational buildings, separate hostels for male and female students, faculty hostels, a modern auditorium, a spacious library, state-of-the-art science and computer laboratories, a gymnasium, indoor games facilities, and ample parking space.

The Saudi Arabian government generously granted 180 million rupees in the first phase to establish cutting-edge science laboratories, driven by the initiative of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi and former President of Azad Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan.

The King Abdullah Campus stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, strengthening educational infrastructure and opportunities for the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.