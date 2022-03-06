AJK President announces another rally in Muzaffarabad on March 17

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Sunday said that a second Kashmir solidarity rally would be held on March 17 (Thursday) at capital city Muzaffarabad.

The AJK president made the formal announcement after holding consultations with leaders and representatives of different political parties of Azad Kashmir here. The purpose of the rally, he said, was to convey a message of solidarity on the other side of the ceasefire line and reaffirming our commitment to their just cause of freedom from the Indian occupation.

Kashmiris regardless of their political affiliations are united on the issue of Kashmir, Barrister Chaudhry said and added that the government of the Base camp would continue to highlight the Kashmir issue at home and abroad.

He also urged the Kashmiri masses to fully participate in the rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren who, he said, have been reeling under the relentless repression in the occupied territory.