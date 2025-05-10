AJK President Appreciates Smashing Response To Indian Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2025 | 07:10 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has paid great tributes to Pakistan Army for its smashing response to Indian aggression.
Talking to former assembly candidate Chaudhry Razaq of Samahni here today, the president said that a surprise attack by Pakistani army has not only destroyed India's key military installations but also dashed Modi's pride into the ground.
He reiterated that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand in solidarity with Pak Army to fight against Indian fascism.
He condemned India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on the Line of Control, bombing civilian infraustructre and killing innocent people.
He called on world human rights organizations and influential world governments to take notice of Indian state terrorism and play its due role to help deesclate avoid full-scale war in the region.
Describing unresolved Kashmir dispute as the root cause of tension between Pakistan and India the president said that durable peace in South Asia hinges on a a just and equitable solution of the longstanding dispute.
On this occasion, Chaudhry Razaq informed the president about the latest situation on the Line of Control in the Samahni sector.
Recent Stories
NOTE 50 Pro+ 5G: The newest addition to NOTE 50 Series with revolutionary 100W c ..
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP Larkana shows express solidarity with Pak Army8 minutes ago
-
DC reviews LDP8 minutes ago
-
Seven RRF cops suspended for making social media video during duty8 minutes ago
-
PM welcomes PKK’s dissolution announcement8 minutes ago
-
Educational emergency limits to slogans as over 800,000 children out of school in Peshawar8 minutes ago
-
Five injured on road18 minutes ago
-
KMU-IPDM organize successful dental awareness camp18 minutes ago
-
Food,water bowls placed in parks for birds18 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Sanghar28 minutes ago
-
Site visited for safe city project in Gomal, Jandola Tehsil28 minutes ago
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel38 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps38 minutes ago