AJK President Apprised Of Current Financial Conditions Of State

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 10:14 PM

AJK President apprised of current financial conditions of State

Secretary Finance Azad Jammu and Kashmir Syed Asmatullah Shah on Thursday, briefed in detail, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry of the current financial affairs of the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) : Secretary Finance Azad Jammu and Kashmir Syed Asmatullah Shah on Thursday, briefed in detail, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry of the current financial affairs of the State.

Shah also submitted various proposals, including those related to the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

President Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry assured the AJK secretary finance that he would take up the matter at the highest level and discuss it with the officials concerned of the Government of Pakistan.

Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain was also present in the meeting.

