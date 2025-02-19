Open Menu

AJK President Arrives In New York, Receives Warm Welcome

Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM

AJK President arrives in New York, receives warm welcome

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday arrived in New York, marking the second leg of his visit to the United Nations and the United States.

President Chaudhry, who traveled from London, was greeted with a warm reception at John F.

Kennedy Airport by a large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community members, according to the President's Office.

The welcoming party was led by prominent figures, including former Kashmir Council member Sardar Sawar Khan, Chaudhry Mudassar, Qazi Mushtaq, and Chaudhry Zahoor.

The president will stay in the US for a couple of days, engaging in various activities during his visit.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening c ..

National Guard Commander discusses strengthening cooperation with international ..

18 minutes ago
 Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE ..

Tadej Pogačar triumphant on Jebel Jais; takes UAE Tour lead

33 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai In ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed tours 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

33 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s visio ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..

48 minutes ago
 Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA a ..

Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

48 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai Int ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

1 hour ago
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from E ..

Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment

1 hour ago
 FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her si ..

FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..

1 hour ago
 EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehi ..

EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure ..

EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..

2 hours ago
 DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Al ..

DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AE ..

Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan