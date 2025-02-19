AJK President Arrives In New York, Receives Warm Welcome
Muhammad Irfan Published February 19, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Wednesday arrived in New York, marking the second leg of his visit to the United Nations and the United States.
President Chaudhry, who traveled from London, was greeted with a warm reception at John F.
Kennedy Airport by a large number of Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora community members, according to the President's Office.
The welcoming party was led by prominent figures, including former Kashmir Council member Sardar Sawar Khan, Chaudhry Mudassar, Qazi Mushtaq, and Chaudhry Zahoor.
The president will stay in the US for a couple of days, engaging in various activities during his visit.
