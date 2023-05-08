AJK President asks British legislators to raise HR violation

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry Monday said British MPs of Kashmir origin should raise the issue of Kashmir in the British Parliament and mount pressure on India to stop barbarianism and brutalities against people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with British MPs Imran Hussain, and Tahir Ali. "Kashmiri British Members of Parliament should raise the question of human rights violations in IIOJK in the British Parliament and use their political and diplomatic clout to put an immediate end to bloodshed and violence in the restive region", the president said, adding that Britain can play an important role to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Terming Kashmir as the legacy of the British Empire, President Chaudhry said the Kashmir problem arose when Britain left the subcontinent soon after the end of its two hundred years rule.

"Since then the Kashmir problem has been hanging around", he added.

He said despite the passage of 76 years, the unresolved dispute remains pending on the UN agenda. He said that it was a high time that the international community, especially the United Kingdom, should play its role to help resolve the long-drawn conflict in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

British MPs on the occasion condemned the Indian move to hold the G-20 conference in Srinagar on May 22 and assured the President that diaspora community would organise anti-India protests in Britain on that day to divert world attention towards the simmering situation in IIOJK. They also invited President Chaudhry to visit the UK and British Parliament, which he accepted.