AJK President Asks Trump To Honor His Pledges By Mediating On Kashmir
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while urging US President Trump to honor his pledge to mediate on the Kashmir issue, has said that it was high time the Trump administration should take the lead and help resolve the lingering dispute peacefully.
Addressing a grand Iftar dinner hosted in his honor by Chaudhry Abdul Rauf Kashar at Bhimber, the president said that the worsening political and human rights situation in Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir merits urgent on the part of global community especially the united nations.
The presence of nearly one million Indian troops in occupied Kashmir, he said, was the main cause of unrest and human rights violations in the region.
He said that on the one hand India was killing Kashmiri youth in fake encounters, while on the other hand arbitrary arrests and prolonged detention of political leaders under the black laws were used as a tool to suppress every form of dissent in the region.
Barrister Sultan said that despite using all means of oppression India's fascist regime has miserably failed to suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing freedom movement.
The resilient Kashmiri nation, he said, have kept the spirit of freedom alive by sacrificing their lives.
Paying homage to Kashmiris' sacrifices, he expressed the optimism that the day was not far when Kashmiris would achieve their cherished goal of freedom from India.
" At this critical juncture of the Kashmir freedom movement, we all have to play our role and work together to take the ongoing freedom struggle to its logical conclusion", he said, adding that the liberated territory would be turned into a true base camp for the freedom of Indian occupied Kashmir.
Barrister Chaudhry while referring to his recent trip to Britain and USA said that highlighting Kashmir cause at global level has always been his foremost priority.
Commenting on the prevailing peaceful environment in Azad Kashmir, the president said, " As compared to Indian occupied Kashmir, AJK is a peaceful region, where citizens live peacefully and enjoy all the rights and privileges guaranteed to them under the constitution".
" I request all the Kashmiri leadership to come together and fight unitedly for the success of the Kashmir freedom movement", he maintained.
He said that India's claim to be a secular state and the largest democracy was the biggest fraud aimed at hoodwinking the international community.
"Extraterrestrial killings by the RAW agents abroad and ruthless slaughter of minorities in India under Modi's rule has left India exposed at the international level", he added.
The Iftar dinner was attended by thousands of people from all over Bhimber.
