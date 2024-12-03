AJK President assures Hurriyat leaders of continued support for Kashmiris' struggle

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir has said, the government and people of the liberated territory stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self determination

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, while expressing solidarity with the people of Indian occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir has said, the government and people of the liberated territory stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self determination.

He expressed these views during a special meeting of leaders of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) AJK chapter here on Tuesday.

The President stated that all political parties of Azad Kashmir were united on the Kashmir issue. "We expect that the government of Pakistan and all political parties of the country will also be united on the Kashmir issue and include it in their priorities", he said. He said that the international community must play its due role to help stop Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and granting the Kashmiri people their right to self-determination. "Following the abrogation of article 370 on August 5, 2019, India has initiated a new era of brutalities and barbarism in the held territory", he said, adding that violence and human rights violations in the region had escalated to an unprecedented scale. The intensified state repression, he said, has made the life of the Kashmiri people miserable. "It is high time that the international community should take notice of the atrocities being committed by India", the president said. He, however, maintained that besides committing crimes against humanity in Kashmir, the Modi government has been involved in ruthless persecution of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and other minority groups in the country. He said that the day was not far when India will break up in many states.

Terming India’s claim of being the world’s largest democracy as totally fraud, he said, ruthless persecution of religious minorities at the hands of RSS influenced regime led by Narendra Modi had left India's so called democracy exposed at global level. Referring to extraterrestrial killings by the Indian spy agencies, he said under the BJP's rule India has emerged as a terrorist sponsoring country in the world. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, he said, has provided irrefutable evidences regarding India's involvement in the killing of Sikh leaders in Canada.Barrister Chaudhry, while appreciating the Kashmiris' political resolve and commitment to the national cause said that India must bear in mind the fact it cannot suppress Kashmiris' legitimate political aspirations by the dint of force. He reiterated the Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing struggle to its logical conclusion.

Speaking on the occasion, convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Safi appreciated President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry for his significant contribution in promoting the Kashmir issue at the global level.

The APHC delegation, led by its convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi, was comprised of Muhammad Farooq Rahmani, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, Advocate Pervez Shah Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Ms. Shamim Shawl, Hassan Al-Banna, Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Zahid Safi, Adeel Mushtaq Wani, Muhammad Ashraf Dar, Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Mir Tahir Masood, Sheikh Yaqoob, Mian Muzaffar and others.

Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed, Honorary Presidential Advisor for the European Union, and Sardar Imtiaz Khan were also present on the occasion.