AJK President Assures Protection Of Due Rights Of Minorities

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

AJK President assures protection of due rights of minorities

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that the minorities in AJK including the Christian community have always played a positive role in promoting interfaith harmony, brotherhood and development in the liberated territory.

The AJK President made these remarks while interacting with a nine-member delegation of the Christian community from Mirpur, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House, AJK President office said.

The delegation was led by community leaders Ms Sairah Basharat and Younis Bhatti.

During the meeting, members of the delegation drew the attention of the President towards three major issues of the Christian community living in Mirpur division. This included the designation of a place of worship, placement of minority youth in public sector jobs, more opportunities in educational institutions and the inclusion of the Christian community in the electoral rolls.

The delegation also informed the President that almost 1500 Christian households live in Mirpur division alone.

The President said that in AJK all efforts will be made to promote and protect the rights of the Christian community, adding that it is also our religious and moral duty to ensure the welfare of the minorities and their social, political, and legal rights. He acknowledged the services of the minority community towards the collective national objective of securing a truly progressive and strong Pakistan.

President Masood assured the members of the delegation of his full support. He informed that the government of AJK is already looking into these and other similar, issues attentively and would address them.

More Stories From Pakistan

