AJK President Assures Resolving Problems Of KC Members

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2024 | 09:10 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed his full support and cooperation in resolving the issues faced by members of the Kashmir Council (KC).

The president expressed this resolve, while talking to the members of the council Shuja Rathore, Khawaja Tariq Saeed and Malik Hanif, who called on him in Islamabad on Monday.

Minister for Physical Planning and Housing, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan and Presidential Advisor Sardar Imtiaz Khan were also present at the meeting.

On this occasion, members of the Council gave a detailed briefing to the President about the matters related to the Council and problems faced by them. Speaking on this occasion, the AJK President who is also the vice chairman of the Kashmir Council, assured the members of the Council that he, as Vice Chairman, would extend his full cooperation in this regard and play his role in resolving the problems faced by them.

Meanwhile, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of former secretary to the Government and member Public Service Commission Ijaz Hussain Lone.Paying homage to services of the deceased bureaucrat, the president said that Mr. Lone was an upright officer who worked with dedication during his appointment to various positions. Extending his condolences to the bereaved family, the president prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased in eternal peace.

