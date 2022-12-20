UrduPoint.com

AJK President Attends National Day Celebrations Of Kingdom Of Bahrain

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday attended the National Day celebrations of the Kingdom of Bahrain

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Tuesday attended the National Day celebrations of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The AJK President was warmly received by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Pakistan Muhammad Ibrahim Abdul Qadir upon his arrival at the ceremony held in Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended among others by ambassadors, diplomats, and high civil and military officials of Muslim countries including Federal Minister of Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Syed Al Maliki were present.

