AJK President, Balochistan Governor Discuss Latest IIOJK Situation

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

AJK President, Balochistan Governor discuss latest IIOJK situation

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan and Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yousufzai Wednesday discussed in detail the latest situation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and the aftermath of the illegal actions of the Indian government there.

During a meeting with the Balochistan governor held in Quetta, the AJK president also expressed sorrow over the recent incident of terrorism in Machh, said a news release issued here.

The president said India had failed in all its attempts to purchase the loyalties of Kashmiri people and even through adopting repressive means have not been able to deter them from their demand for the grant of their right of self-determination.

Now, he maintained, India has made an atrocious plan to eliminate the whole Kashmiri nation, and in the first instance, its 900,000 troops re-invaded the occupied Kashmir bifurcated the State, declared it a part of the Indian Union, and then started settling Indian citizens in Kashmir in order to turn the Muslims into a minority in their own homeland.

On this occasion, the Balochistan governor strongly condemned the Indian actions and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The governor assured that the people of his province stood by their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for the realization of their right to self-determination.

