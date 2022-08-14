UrduPoint.com

AJK President Barrister Sultan And Premier Sardar Tanvir Ilyas Greet The Nation On Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

AJK President Barrister Sultan and Premier Sardar Tanvir Ilyas greet the nation on Independence Day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood and AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas felicitated the Pakistani Nation for celebrating the 75th Independence Day with great enthusiasm.

The AJK President said that it was the great blessings of Allah,the enormous sacrifices of ancestors and the dynamic leadership of Quid E Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah besides, the foresighted vision of Dr.Allama Iqbal and their continued struggle turned impossible into possible and succeeded to get an independent state for the Muslims in shape of Pakistan which appeared as a largest Islamic state on the globe map.

He said the existence of Pakistan was the manifestation of collective national desire and efforts of south Asian Muslims.

Sultan was of the view that the dream of Allama Iqbal came true on August 14, 1947 when Pakistan surfaced on the world map with a miracle. He said Allama Iqbal presented the concept of independent state for south Asian Muslims while addressing Muslims at Allabad in 1932 and Quaid-e-Azam turned this concept into reality with his sagacity, wisdom and continued struggle against Hindu and British colonial rulers.

He said that it was the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam which united the Muslims of the subcontinent and foiled all the joint conspiracy theories of Hindu congress leadership and colonial rulers.

AJK President while strongly condemning the siege and search operations of Indian occupied forces against freedom loving Kashmiri people, vowed to continue their support at all possible fronts to Kashmiri people and said that India could not suppress the peaceful and indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiri people on the dent of force and once it has to kneel before the demands of Kashmiri people as per the UN resolution, Sultan maintained.

The AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas while felicitating the Independence Day to Pakistani nation said that we mark this day with great zeal and fervor but at the same time we have also to revisit our history and see the background of our Independence and then we will value our Independence with true spirit.

He observed that continued political and diplomatic struggle of Quaid-e-Azam changed the course of the history and the great sacrifices of our ancestors made possible the independent state for south Asian Muslims in shape of Pakistan.

He said that we should safeguard our independence with keeping unity in our ranks while giving up our political, social, religious differences.

The AJK PM said that while enjoying our independence we should also remember our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who are fighting for their birth right, the right of self determination against Indian brutal forces for last seven decades.

He said "Pakistan is the center of hope, sole desire and final destination for Kashmiri people and at this joyful moment of independence we have to fulfill our pledge to continue our support to Kashmiri brothers on moral, political and diplomatic level with new spirit."While terming Pakistan incomplete without Kashmir, the AJK PM Tanvir Ilyas in his special message said that after analyzing the background of freedom struggle of Kashmir, "we have to accept this historical fact that after adopting Pakistan resolution by Kashmiri leadership, it is evident that Kashmiri people had attached their freedom movement with Pakistan movement seven years before the creation of Pakistan" Tanvir observed.

AJK PM condemned the Indian heinous design of demographic change of IHK and said that Kashmiri people would succeed to achieve their goal, He asserted.

