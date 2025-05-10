AJK President Barrister Sultan Pays Glowing Tributes To Pak Army For Smashing India
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2025 | 07:50 PM
MZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) President of Azad Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has paid glowing tributes to Pakistan Army for its smashing response to Indian aggression.
Talking to former assembly candidate Chaudhry Razaq of Samahni here today, He said that a surprise attack by Pakistani army has not only destroyed India's key military installations but also dashed Modi's pride into the ground.
He reiterated that the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir stand in solidarity with Pak Army to fight against Indian fascism.
He condemned India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on the Line of Control, bombing civilian infrastructure and killing innocent people.
He called on world human rights organizations and influential world powers to take notice of Indian state terrorism and play its due role to help in revolving long standing issues particularly the Kashmir dispute to avoid future escalation between the two Nuclear states and ensure perminent peace in the region.
Describing unresolved Kashmir dispute as the root cause of tension between Pakistan and India the president said that durable peace in South Asia hinges on a a just and equitable solution of the longstanding dispute.
On this occasion, Chaudhry Razaq informed the president about the latest situation on the Line of Control in the Samahni sector.
