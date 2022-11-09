UrduPoint.com

AJK President Briefed On LG Elections

Sumaira FH Published November 09, 2022 | 07:35 PM

AJK President briefed on LG elections

MUZAFFRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Chief Election Commissioner of Azad Kashmir Justice Rtd, Abdul Rashid Sulharia called on AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chuadhry at President House, here, on Wednesday and held detailed discussion regarding Local Body elections, which are to be held on Nov, 27, 2022.

The AJK CEC on the occasion gave a detailed briefing regarding the administrative measures that were taken by the election commission to conduct local body elections.

The Chief EC told the commission has completed all the administrative measures, whereas, the printing of ballot papers has also been completed, besides, the letter has been written to the Federal government and its concerned authorities for the provision of security personals to hold LB elections in a peaceful manner in AJK.

The President of AJK Barrister Sultan on this occasion expressed his satisfaction over the administrative measures for conducting elections taken by the Election Commission and ensured the CEC that he himself will hold talks with concerned authorities for the provision of Security forces.

