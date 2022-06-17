UrduPoint.com

AJK President Briefs British MPs On Latest Situation In IIoJK

Sumaira FH Published June 17, 2022 | 12:26 AM

AJK President briefs British MPs on latest situation in IIoJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while highlighting the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that it was high time the British parliament should play its due role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood, while highlighting the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, has said that it was high time the British parliament should play its due role in the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

He was briefing the British Members of Parliament (MPs) in the House of Commons in London on Thursday, said a media release on Thursday.

The briefing was attended and addressed by a large number of British MPs including Catherine West the shadow Foreign Minister, former Labor Party leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn, Andrew Gywnne, Rachel Hopkins, Kate Hollern, Lord Qurban, Naz Shah, Jack Brereton, Khalid Mahmood, Imran Hussain, Mohammad Yasin, Rehman Chishti, Tahir Ali, Paul Bristow , Liam Byrne, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Zara Sultana, Spellet Robbie Moore, Jonath Giles, Steve Baker, Jim Shannon, James Daly, Richard Bergeron and others.

During the briefing, the president said, "India has been committing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir since 1947, but situation in the restive region has deteriorated to alarming levels since the Modi government stripped the region of its special status in 2019". The Indian racist regime, he said, was hell-bent on usurping the rights of the people, taking hold of the territory to grab it completely.

The president said that the main purpose of his visit to Europe and the United Kingdom was to apprise the world about the dangerous situation people of the Indian occupied Kashmir were stuck in for the past several decades.

He said that the time has come that the British MPs should play their part in stopping the ongoing Indian atrocities in Kashmir and for the release of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik and other Kashmiri prisoners.

On the occasion, the defense committee formed for the release of Yasin Malik briefed the British MPs about the unjust sentencing of Yasin Malik by an Indian court. Copies of the sentence were also distributed amongst the participants of the meeting.

The British MPs condemned the ongoing atrocities and barbarism in the occupied Kashmir and pledged their support for the Kashmiri people's right to self determination.

The parliamentarians assured the AJK president that they would raise the issue not only in the British parliament but also at other important forums. They said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also be asked to play his role regarding the release of Yasin Malik.

They said that trade talks between India and the UK would be made conditional on cessation of human rights abuses in the Indian occupied Kashmir. They also said that the British prime minister and the British foreign secretary would be asked to play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue that happens to be the main cause and consequence of rights violation in the region.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister World Europe Parliament Visit London Shannon United Kingdom Azad Jammu And Kashmir 2019 National University Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Developing countries left 'disappointed' at climat ..

Developing countries left 'disappointed' at climate talks

4 minutes ago
 Shanaka hails 'born warrior' Chamika as Sri Lanka ..

Shanaka hails 'born warrior' Chamika as Sri Lanka win rain-hit ODI

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Bangladesh trade to reach $1 bn soon: HC

Pakistan-Bangladesh trade to reach $1 bn soon: HC

4 minutes ago
 Afghanistan facing ' the darkest moments' with Ins ..

Afghanistan facing ' the darkest moments' with Institutionalized oppression of W ..

8 minutes ago
 Salman Sufi congratulates overseas Pakistanis on a ..

Salman Sufi congratulates overseas Pakistanis on accession to Apostille conventi ..

8 minutes ago
 Water supply suspended due to power breakdown: WAS ..

Water supply suspended due to power breakdown: WASA

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.