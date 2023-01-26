AJK President briefs British MPs on latest situation in IIOJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Jan, 2023 ):British Parliamentarians have strongly condemned the violation of human rights in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

During an extraordinary meeting at the Parliament House in London, they reiterating their support to Kashmiris' right to self determination in London, AJK President office said late Thursday.

The meeting was specially attended by President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry besides 50 British Parliamentarians including Richard Burgon, Dr. Rosena Allin Khan, Khalid Mahmood, McDonald, Baroness Gohir, Imran Hussain MP, Steve Baker MP, John Spellar, Afzal Khan, Paul Bristow, Naz Shah, Debbie Abrahams, Lord Qurban Hussain, Lord Wajid Khan and several others.

On this occasion, the AJK President briefed the British lawmakers about the latest situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and sought their proactive role to stop bloodbath innocent Kashmiris.Reminding Britain of its legal and moral obligations to settle the long-running dispute, Barrister Chaudhry said that it was incumbent on Great Britain to play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue and stop bloodbath of innocent civilians in the region.

The president said that he was happy to see that so many British MPs in the House of Commons have declared their support for the right of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.Referring to the rising tides of xenophobia and hate crimes in India the president said, "Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Untouchables, Dalits and other minorities are being mistreated in India".

He said that it was imperative that the international community should take notice of the growing intolerance within Indian society and stop persecution of minorities.

Barrister Chaudhry further said that the Indian government had imposed ban on the BBC documentary that took the lid off the couldran of crimes Modi committed against Muslims in Gujrat. He said that the documentary was a indictment against Modi, which amply demonstrate how callously the minorities were being treated in Modi's India.The British Parliamentarians on the occasion assured the president of their full support and vowed to raise the issue of Kashmir at every forum.The lawmakers said that they would discuss the issue of Kashmir at the highest level besides raising the plight of Kashmiris' at government level.

"We will raise our voice to bring an end to rights violations in the region besides seeking a peaceful solution of the Kashmir issue", they said adding that they would drew the attention of the British Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary towards the resolution of the Kashmir issue and the ongoing atrocities in Occupied Kashmir. They also appreciated Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry for his relentless efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue at global level.

