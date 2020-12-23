AJK President calls AJK Legislative Assembly session on Dec 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan has called AJK Legislative Assembly session on Thursday Dec 24, at 2:00 pm in Block No-12 Civil Secretariat Muzaffarabad.

The AJK Legislative Assembly Secretariat has formally issued a notification in this regard. The session of assembly will be chaired by Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir.