AJK President Calls EU To Play Role For Solution Of Kashmir Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, President of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) has called upon the European Union’s role to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir issue.
“European Union can play an important role as a mediator between India and Pakistan on the Kashmir issue for the sake of peace and security in the South Asian region”, AJK President said while talking to the European Union Ambassador Dr Riina Kionka and Political Consul Rukiye Komurcu, who called on him at Jammu Kashmir House here, said a press release.
He said that the long-standing dispute posed a serious threat to peace and security in South Asia. Stressing the need for early settlement of the dispute, Barrister Sultan said that the Kashmir conflict could lead to a nuclear war between the two nuclear powers, Pakistan and India.
“Any mishap, no matter how small or big, can be a precursor to a nuclear war between the two nuclear neighbors,” the president said.
Talking on volatile situation prevailing in the region, the AJK President said that the European Union should appoint its special representative on Kashmir to help resolve the Kashmir issue amicably.
Meanwhile, AJK President Barrister Sultan Mehmood will begin state-wide mass public-liaison drive from Mirpur tomorrow (March 16).
A statement issued here revealed that AJK President, as part of the drive, is scheduled to attend and address an Iftar dinner to be hosted by civil society in his honor at the Quaid-e-Azam International sports Stadium in his native Mirpur city on Saturday.
