Open Menu

AJK President Calls For Accelerated Efforts Towards Sustainable Progress

Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2025 | 11:30 PM

AJK President calls for accelerated efforts towards sustainable progress

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized the need to gear up efforts to ensure sustainable development in the region, providing relief to ordinary citizens.

This call to action came during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

On this occasion, President Chaudhry stressed that accelerating efforts at all levels is crucial for the region's sustainable progress. This includes addressing the needs of ordinary citizens and promoting development that benefits all segments of society.

In a separate meeting with Kashmiri diaspora leaders from the UK and Italy, President Chaudhry also urged the global Kashmiri community to observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a Black Day.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

1 hour ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

2 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

2 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

3 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

4 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

4 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

4 hours ago
 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

4 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan