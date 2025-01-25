AJK President calls for accelerated efforts towards sustainable progress

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has emphasized the need to gear up efforts to ensure sustainable development in the region, providing relief to ordinary citizens.

This call to action came during a meeting with AJK Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhry at the Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday.

On this occasion, President Chaudhry stressed that accelerating efforts at all levels is crucial for the region's sustainable progress. This includes addressing the needs of ordinary citizens and promoting development that benefits all segments of society.

In a separate meeting with Kashmiri diaspora leaders from the UK and Italy, President Chaudhry also urged the global Kashmiri community to observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a Black Day.

