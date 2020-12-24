AJK President calls for following footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam; Pays rich tributes to father of the nation

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan on Thursday said that callous and the discriminatory treatment meted out to the Muslims in India and Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of their religious faith once again proved that father of the nation, Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was right to demand a separate country for Muslims of the subcontinent.

In his message on the 144th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, falling on Friday, AJK President said " the Muslims of India and Kashmir are facing the worst prejudice and discrimination under Hindutva ideology and it had once again justified Quaid-e-Azam's demand for a separate homeland for Muslims on the basis of two- nation's theory." He urged the people to follow Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's principles to take the country on the path of progress and prosperity and to liberate Kashmir from the brutal foreign occupation to materialize the dream of Quaid Azam.

Paying homage to father of the nation, AJK President said it was exemplary leadership, audacity, statesmanship, lofty vision and perseverance to the cause of Muslims of the sub-continent that made it possible for us to be citizens of an independent and sovereign Islamic state.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after hectic democratic and lawful struggle against the British empire and Hindu leadership of Indian National Congress liberated the Muslims of Sub-continent and we need today same dedication and spirit to make the country strong and stable and liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation in order to complete Pakistan.

The AJK President said that Quaid-e-Azam faced numerous difficulties and went through severe trials but his visionary and dynamic leadership stood firm against all odds and finally succeeded in achieving the destination in the shape of Pakistan.

Masood observed that our elders realized the dream of a separate homeland and their historic struggle and great sacrifices in this regard could never be forgotten. It is now our sacred duty to make the country stronger and prosperous and work for the liberation of Kashmir to complete their mission.

President Sardar Masood Khan also extended felicitations to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas Day.