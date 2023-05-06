Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday called upon the Kashmiri diaspora community settled in the UK and rest of the world to play their more due vibrant role to highlight the urgency of an early settlement of the Kashmir issue at the international level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday called upon the Kashmiri diaspora community settled in the UK and rest of the world to play their more due vibrant role to highlight the urgency of an early settlement of the Kashmir issue at the international level.

He expressed these views in a detailed meeting with Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, president of Kashmir Peace Forum International Midland, at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that the Kashmiris living in Britain have played a very important role in creating public awareness about the Kashmir issue and human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in the held territory.

President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry further said that Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmiris have intensified at an unprecedented scale and the Kashmiri people were going through a difficult situation.

"At this crucial point of time, the diaspora community should redouble its efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and expose the heinous crimes and human rights abuses committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK", the president said.