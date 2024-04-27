MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir State President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Friday urged that overseas Kashmiris, especially those settled in the United States of America, should come forward in a big way and play a proactive role to expose the Modi government's nefarious designs in the region.

The AJK President expressed his views while talking to a Washington-based Kashmiri delegation, which called upon him under the leadership of Sardar Zulfiqar Roshan at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Friday. Veteran rights activist and academician Dr. Waleed Rasool was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that ahead of the parliamentary elections, Modi has intensified brutal repression in Kashmir to whip up anti-Muslim sentiment to polarize people and win votes.

He said that the Indian prime minister was a strong proponent of Hindutva policy, which seeks to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra. He said that the diaspora community has always raised its voice for the early settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Voicing his concern over the stepped-up human rights violations in the Indian-occupied territory, Barrister Chaudhry further stated that it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriate community should use its political and diplomatic clout to help stop the continued bloodshed and state terrorism in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Referring to the Indian government's nefarious designs to use terrorism as a tool to achieve its political goals, Barrister Chaudhry said that the killing of a Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Najar, in Canada by Indian agents has left India exposed at the international level.

He said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's revelation in the Canadian Parliament has proved beyond any doubt that India has become a supporter and promoter of terrorism in the world. On this occasion, the visiting delegation paid tribute to the President for his selfless services to the Kashmir cause and efforts to expose Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir. The delegation also offered all possible cooperation and services to highlight the Kashmiris' just cause at the international level.

