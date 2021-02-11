UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Calls For Sanctions Against India Over IIOJK Genocide

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

AJK President calls for sanctions against India over IIOJK genocide

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Thursday thanked the people and the government of Turkey particularly President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their strong and steadfast support to the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Palestine.

In his opening remarks at the roundtable conference on "Kashmir – Evaluating the Way Forward" organized by the Center for islam and Global Affairs (CIGA), Sabahattin Zaim University Istanbul, he asserted that hectic efforts were needed to place the ongoing genocide of Kashmiri people in the held territory, on centre stage and on the global agenda, AJK President office said.

He went on to say that the killings, blinding, massacres, staged encounters, rapes, and the arbitrary arrests manifest the genocide in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. "Thousands of youth languishing in concentrations camps are being tortured and brainwashed," he added.

Enumerating the events of the last seven months, the state President said millions of Hindus have been illegally imported from India and settled in the occupied territory to change the demography of the state, and millions more are preparing to move into the occupied territory.

"Such systematic transplantation of population has no precedent in the history of occupation, colonial rule and warfare," he said adding that the lands of Kashmiri people are being robbed and grabbed for illegal settlements by non-native occupation authorities and 900,000 occupation armed forces.

Sardar Masood Khan lamented that the Kashmiri people have been besieged in their own homeland where foreign marauders are preying on local population and the predators are committing crimes against the Kashmiri Muslims, who have been cut off from the rest of the world? "The occupied territory is the worst Islamophobic hotspot in the world where the people are being annihilated because they are Muslims, and their religious identity and their aspiration for freedom have become their bane," he added.

The state president said that the violent BJP-RSS regime while pursuing a hate-driven Hindutva doctrine has turned the occupied territory into the worst axis of Indian state-sponsored terrorism.

He lamented that the United Nations is not fulfilling its responsibilities and obligations. Therefore, the Kashmir movement needs to be turned into an international civil rights movement in order to exert pressure on multilateral forums to move on Kashmir to take decisions.

Sardar Masood Khan appealed to Turkey to activate its humanitarian diplomacy on Kashmir and establish a humanitarian corridor for the Kashmiri people. "Let us also try to set up peace tables for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Kashmir dispute and give Kashmiris their right to self-determination," he said and added that no place is better than Istanbul for such an engagement.

The AJK president also called upon the international community to hold the Indian regime accountable and bring the Indian genocidaires to justice.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Palestine Turkey Jammu Istanbul Turkish Lira Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Tayyip Erdogan Muslim From Government Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins pioneering award in contra ..

47 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Apostolic Vicar of Vic ..

47 minutes ago

PTCL Group successfully conducts 5G trial in a lim ..

57 minutes ago

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announce ..

1 hour ago

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

1 hour ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.