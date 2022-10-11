President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed the optimism that the American people especially the Biden administration would play pivotal role to seek early solution of the Kashmir dispute to bring an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed and violence in the Indian Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Oct, 2022 ):President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has expressed the optimism that the American people especially the Biden administration would play pivotal role to seek early solution of the Kashmir dispute to bring an immediate end to the ongoing bloodshed and violence in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

While addressing a reception given in his honour by Chaudhry Shehbaz in US city of Boston Tuesday, the president said, "Since I have presented the Kashmiris' position before the world forum (United Nations) as well as the US state department, I hope that the UN particularly the United States of America will play its much-needed role in resolving the Kashmir issue and stopping the ongoing human rights abuses in Occupied Kashmir".

The AJK President said that the US was in a better position to resolve the Kashmir issue.

"We expect the US government as well as the American people will play their role to help resolve the lingering dispute in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people".

He said that the Kashmiri people in the Indian occupied territory were currently going through a difficult situation.

"The worsening political and human rights situation in Kashmir merits urgent attention of the international community", he added.

Referring to the USA's track record on human rights, Barrister Chaudhary said, "America is a diverse and multicultural society where people of every colour, race and school of thought live together peacefully". The Americans, he said, are open-minded and good-natured and do not harbor malice against anyone.

"They (Americans) have an excellent track record on human rights that is the reason a large number of Kashmiris are working here and enjoy equal opportunities to advance as the American people", the president said. On this occasion, Boston Mayor Liza Hunt and Boston Police Chief Thomas Oates warmly welcomed President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry upon his arrival at the reception ceremony.

In their addresses the duo said that Barrister Chaudhary's visit will be instrumental for American people to understand the Kashmir issue and will also strengthen the ties between peoples of both the regions.